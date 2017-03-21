Pay for Play

After almost two months of Trump in the White House, a clearer picture begins to form. Last week the Deep State took another stab at the administration by announcing it almost repugnant that Michael Flynn took money from Kaspersky Lab for a speech. How dare he, — say they – take 50k from the “Russians?!” Forgetting that Hillary alone is charging 250k just for a handshake. Joe Rogan, Bill Burr, and John Oliver deliver the funny, while Charles Ortel (investigative journalist and Wall Street analyst) shares his professional opinion.

