The Tulip Crisis is Afoot

Following Dutch refusal to allow Turkish Foreign Minister landing in Rotterdam, Recep Erdogan has taken to the airwaves and went full ballistic in his signature way. Knowing the fragile state of EU-Turkey relations this might spill over into something much more tangible than veiled threats. Steve Hughes, Bill Bailey, and Kaya Yanar deliver the funny, while Bill Park (Senior Lecturer in the Department of Defence Studies, King's College London) shares his professional opinion.

