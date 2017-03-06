Kakistocracy is Alive and Well

The US, China and other nations are beefing up their military spending, sending clear signs most of us don't want to comprehend. So what do you do? Hide your head in the sand, go dark, maybe read a book and educate yourself? In this week's episode, we explore our options. Bill Hicks, George Carlin, and Russel Peters deliver the funny, while Bill Smullen (former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin L. Powell) shares his professional opinion.

