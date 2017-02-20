CIA, French Elections and Mainstream Media Agenda

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster CIA Spying on French Elections Fits Into 'Notorious' Pattern

Wikileaks just released several documents showing the CIA was directly involved in extracting information about key players, their dynamics, financing – the works – of French parliamentary elections in 2012. The only US conglomerates that briefly mentioned this fact without denial were ABC and Fox. Yet was Jean-Marc Ayrault, French foreign minister, that according to NYT singled out… Moscow for meddling in his country's elections citing Russian involvement in US presidential campaign.

Bill Hicks, George Carlin, and Joe Rogan deliver the funny, while Diana Johnstone (political writer specializing in European politics and Western foreign policy, author of "Fools' Crusade", "The Politics of Euro-missiles" and the latest — "Queen of Chaos: The Misadventures of Hillary Clinton") shares her professional opinion.

