UK Too to Crack Down on "Blowing Whistles"

Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Bradley/Chelsea Manning – are all too familiar names to a specific kind of folk, namely people who read. Unfortunately a large majority of good citizens around the world ‘have nothing to hide’ and therefore are not alarmed by the disclosures, the persecutions of those who release information and most importantly by encroaching global lockdown on our freedoms Running Man style. George Carlin, John Oliver, and Aidan Kilian deliver the funny, while Andrew Pepper-Parsons (head of policy at a London-based whistleblowing charity — Public Concern at Work) shares his professional opinion.

