Trump's Travel Ban is Just Another Move on the Board

Pundits suggest the current US administration is anti-Muslim, hypocritical, evasive – essentially everything the previous administrations have also been accused of, yet it is the Donald that we are supposed to resent. Many have successfully argued that with Trump in office things will be slightly different around here. In this week's episode we beg to differ. George Carlin, Doug Stanhope, and Dylan Moran deliver the funny, while Seth Frantzmann (Jerusalem Post contributor) delivers his professional opinion.

