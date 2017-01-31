Washington is OK With Pakistan's Missile Launch

Just moments ago Pakistan performed its first ever surface-to-surface missile test that went as smoothly as it could possibly go. India is not impressed however because the two countries that used to be one nation have so far had at least four major conflicts in the last 70 years. And they both have WMDs. Where's W. when you need him? Robin Williams, Tommy Tiernan, and Russel Peters deliver the funny, while Dr. Aysha Siddiqa (Pakistani civilian military observer, geo-strategist and political analyst) shares her professional opinion.

