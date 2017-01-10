US Intelligence Community Report on Russia is Not so Intelligent

All the major three-letter agencies of US government apparatus have chipped in on this report, presented it to Donald Trump (who said there was no evidence), and then released a “stripped” version of the paper to the public. And while according to mainstream media Trump should just accept the “results” of this report, those who actually read the 25 pages know how overcredulous it is. Bill Hicks, Steve Hughes, and Tommy Tiernan deliver the funny, while Don DeBar (political commentator, the host of CPR news) shares his professional opinion.

