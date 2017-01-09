ECB Report on Growing Income Inequality 'Smoke and Mirrors'

…The European Federal Reserve that is swimming in money has just designed upon its subjects and released a study that tells regular mortals how badly they are currently doing. This episode looks at the issue from a position that is rarely mentioned in such reports, namely the proliferation of the military industrial complex and the buddy-buddy relation this industry has with the banks themselves. Bill Hicks, Bill Burr, and Glenn Wool deliver the funny, while Peter Konig (former World Bank Staff, economist and geopolitical analyst based in Geneva) shares his professional opinion.

