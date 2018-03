One Thousand and One Problems of Saudi-Iranian Relations

Ever since the Iranian nuclear deal many in the Middle East are attempting to destabilize the situation. The predominantly Wahhabi Saudi Arabia for one had executed the prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Shiites around the world made it obvious this is no way to do business. Russel Peters, Omid Djalili and Maz Jobrani deliver the funny, while Łukasz Kulesa gives his professional assessment of the situation.