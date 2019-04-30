Look Over There! And Other Tricks to Distract from the Truth

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Alexander Rubinstein to talk about Joe Biden's ties to neo-Nazi's in Ukraine and the cynicism of Joe Biden evoking the attacks in Charlottesville in his Presidential candidacy announcement video.

In the second segment, Gorka Elejabarrieta, Senator-Elect in Spain from the Euskal Herria Bildu Party (EH Bildu) to talk about Spanish election results from Sunday, if Spain's Socialist Party will form a government with the left-wing populist party Podemos, the efforts to tell the history of brutality under the brutal dictatorship of Francisco Franco, and the consequences of the rise of the right-wing party Vox.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation to talk about a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue on Saturday, the global complicity around the violence caused by white-liberalism, and the impacts of US foreign policy on the social well-being of American citizens.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father, husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org to talk about Oscar-nominated director John Singleton being taken off of life-support, the legacy of the Blaxploitation film "Super Fly", Pete Buttigieg meeting with Reverend Al Sharpton in Harlem, US imperialism aimed at Russia, China, and Venezuela, the evolution of American propaganda since Edward Bernays's "Propaganda", and the lack of movies focused on violent revolutionary movements.

