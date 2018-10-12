Jon Gaunt's Tommy Robinson Exclusive

Do not miss this week’s episode of Shooting from the Lip with Jon Gaunt and special guest Tommy Robinson. Tommy really does shoot from the lip as he gives Gaunty the low down and the real facts about that photo with the Squaddies.

Tommy also launches into an attack on Sky News and Jason Farrell for the infamous interview which they have now taken down and apologised for. However, Tommy says that is not enough and he is calling for Jason to be sacked and Sky News to be prosecuted.

Tommy also describes what it was like to be in prison in solitary confinement for two and a half months and talks candidly about his Post Traumatic Stress disorder.

He also exclusively reveals what he is intending to do when he appears at the Old Bailey and states that he is willing to go back to prison as a political prisoner if it highlights the case of the Pakistani rape gangs.

This is Tommy Robinson having his say without anyone editing it.

Love him or loathe him this is a must listen to show.

Do not miss it!