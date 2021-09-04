Biden Orders Declassification of 9/11 Documents

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Afghani Refugees Arriving in Germany, Europe Evaluating the Afghanistan Pullout, and Nord Stream 2
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | China Working With the Taliban, New York City Infrastructure, and Kamala Harris
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the fallout of the Afghanistan pullout, NATO troops, and Angela Merkel accepting refugees. Peter talked about the Afghan refugees arriving in Germany and previously deported individuals arriving on these flights. Peter spoke about the refugees currently being housed at the Ramstein military base in Germany and how long they might be housed on military bases.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin about the interests of China in Afghanistan, the demonization of China, and Russia working with China in the Middle East. Caleb spoke about the specifics of China and how the Chinese government controls its economy. Caleb discussed how China and Russia plan on working with the Taliban and rumors of Kamala Harris as President.
We also discuss Joe Biden's executive order to declassify documents related to the FBI's investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
