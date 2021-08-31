Hurricane Ida Leaves New Orleans Without Power

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | President Zelensky's Persistence on Meeting President Biden, The Communist Party in Russia, and COVID-19 in Russia
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Rolling Stones Drummer Allen Watts, Religion, and End of Times Discussions
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Putin coming out against vaccine mandates, President Zelensky seeking support for a military offensive against Russia, and the United Russia party. Mark discussed the differences in political parties in Russia and the Communist party against vaccine mandates. Mark spoke on President Zelensky and the upcoming meeting between Biden & Zelensky at the White House.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about the different eras of rock drummers, governments controlling capital, and the concept of Faith. Mark talked about the history of governments seeking to control the flow of money and control over a population. Mark discussed the Bible and how it is used by people to rationalize the current political environment.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)