We Do Not Remember Days, We Remember Moments

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Flordia Mask Mandates, and The January 6th Riot
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | President Trump Heckled, JCPOA, and The CDC
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Texas voting restrictions, mail-in voting, and the efficacy of vaccines. Carmine talked about his personal experience with family members vaccinated against COVID-19, who are becoming sick and hospitalized. Carmine spoke on the right to protest and the Constitutional right of protesting.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan on Joe Biden's handlers, Roe versus Wade, and CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky. Manila discussed President Biden and his stance on the JCPOA. Manila spoke about the Obama administration and its relations with Cuba.
