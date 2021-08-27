13 US Service Members Killed in Kabul Suicide Bomb Attacks

GUEST
Jamie Lovegrove - Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Tim Scott, Dylann Roof Death Sentence Upheld, and South Carolina Politics
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | President Biden's Press Conference, Retaliation for US Soldiers Killed in Kabul, and Daesh*.
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamie Lovegrove about the Dylann Roof death sentence being upheld, school masks mandates in South Carolina, and Tim Scott as the 2024 Republican Presidential candidate. Jamie spoke about the relationship between Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott, and the progress of the police reform bill. Jamie discussed the vaccination rate in South Carolina and the chances of Nikki Haley running for president in 2024.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia on the bombing in Kabul, Joe Biden, and the difference between Daesh and the Taliban*. Carmine discussed the failure of President Biden on the Afghan pull-out. Carmine spoke about the numerous Muslims killed by Islamist groups over the last twenty years.
*The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist groups banned in Russia
