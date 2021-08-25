Afghan Refugees Begin to Land in America

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Evacuations from Afghanistan, Anger Towards the United States, and Austria
Frank 'Bounty Tank' Frazier – Bounty Hunter and Bail Bondsman | Authority of Bounty Hunters, Drugs Leading to Crime, and Cash Bail
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the refugee situation in Europe, trust in the United States, and CIA director Bill Burns. Peter talked about the recent news of CIA director Bill Burns visiting Afghanistan and meeting with Taliban* leaders. Peter spoke on the statements coming from Austrian leaders and their stance on not accepting Afghan refugees.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Frank 'Bounty Tank' Frazier about the nature of the bounty hunter business, no cash bail reform, and treating detainees with respect. Frank spoke about the most dangerous encounters he has come across and how he started in the bail bonds industry. Frank discussed the attacks on the bail industry and the importance of cash bail being an option.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
