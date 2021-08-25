The G7 Leaders are Pressuring Joe Biden to Extend the Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline

GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Gavin Newsom Recall, California Democrats, and The Homeless in California
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | The Reporting of Crime Statistics, Media Narratives, and Systematic Racism
In the first hour, John spoke with Kim Iversen about the Gavin Newsome recall, Larry Elder leading in polls, and the 2022 California Governor race. Kim talked about Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and the racial attacks on him in the local media. Kim spoke on the exodus of California during the 2020 lockdowns and the out-of-control homeless population in southern California.
In the second hour, John spoke with Thom Nickels about the anti-Asian attacks in 2020, hate crimes, and President Trump. Thom discussed his recent article on the media narrative surrounding the 2020 hate crimes and how the media controls people's perspective. Thom spoke on the FBI statistics and the studies focusing on anti-Asian hate crimes.
