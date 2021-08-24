Biden Approval Ratings Fall

GUEST
Jamarl Thomas - Host of Fault Lines | Reality Winner, MSNBC, and The Deep State
Professor Richard Wolff- Economic Professor, Marxist | Inflation, Printing More Money, and Most Vulnerable Being Hurt by Inflation
In the first hour, John spoke with Jamarl Thomas about The Intercept, whistleblowers, and intelligence community failures. Jamarl spoke about the American public wanting to leave Afghanistan and polls that showed disapproval of how President Biden executed the Afghanistan pull-out. Jamarl talked about the contradictory statements coming out of the White House and Kamala Harris visiting Singapore.
In the second hour, John spoke with Professor Richard Wolff on prices rising, the lack of increase in wages, and the global supply chains. Professor Wolff discussed the state of the US economy and how the pandemic has affected the economy. Professor Wolff spoke about the central banks and the unprecedented amount of money supply increased over the last ten years.
