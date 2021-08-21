The Media Turned on Joe Biden Over Afghanistan Pullout

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Google revealing that over a quarter of all data request warrants from US authorities involve identifying people by location history, and the US appeals court refuses to end the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

Shane Stranahan - Host of Fault Lines | The Logistics of Afghanistan Pull Out, WildFires in Greece, and Sept 11th Anniversary Coming

Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | UN Report on Sanctions, Cuba, and U.S. Middle East Policy

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kamala Harris, Drones Left in Afghanistan, and Media Attacking President Biden

In the first hour, John spoke with Shane Stranahan about the intelligence failures surrounding the Afghanistan withdrawal, CIA director Bill Burns, and the State Department. Shane discussed the contingency plans for the US military in Afghanistan and how the Biden administration is being judged by the mainstream media. Shane spoke about the important minerals in Afghanistan and the Chinese involvement in rare earth minerals.

In the second hour, John spoke with Wyatt Reed to discuss the impact of sanctions on poorer countries, the weapons left in Afghanistan, and the United Nations. Wyatt talked about the Taliban possibly being removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and US Middle East Policy.

John spoke with Ted Rall about China, the Afghan Army, and the Afghan Army Uniform. Ted spoke about the lack of nationalistic pride from the Afghan Army, as well as his three visits to Afghanistan and the tribalism in the Afghan regions.

