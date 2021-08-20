Biden Avoids Media Questions on Afghanistan

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Wildfires in Russia, Civil Societies, and Russian Planes
Michelle Esquenazi - Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | Tourism in New York, Eric Adams as Next Mayor of New York City, and Bail Reform
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the wildfires in Serbia, George Soros, and climate change. Mark talked about Russia and its record-breaking wildfires. Mark spoke on the recent statements from the Foreign Minister of Russia and Russia fighting back against civil societies.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about Andrew Cuomo, George Soros 'funding' bail reform, and violence in New York City. Michelle talked about the recent pardons by Governor Cuomo and the new governor of New York. Michelle discussed the involvement of George Soros and his 'funding' of civil unrest.
We also discussed how Joe Biden keeps avoiding questions from reporters on the chaos in Afghanistan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)