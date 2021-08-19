Trump is Worried Russia Will Get its Hands on US Weapons Left in Afghanistan

GUEST
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute | US Troops Leaving Afghanistan, Overdue Books, and Government Overreach
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Grateful Dead, Hunter Biden, and The Biden Family Past in Delaware
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with George Szamuely about his past arrest in New York, interventionism, and President Carter. Geroge spoke on the foreign policy community being upset with President Biden and the supporters of endless wars within the DC beltway. George discussed the status of Julian Assange and trillions of dollars wasted in Afghanistan.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about music concerts mandating vaccines, the Hunter Biden laptops, and classic rock music. Tyler talked about his youth and growing up near the Biden family. Tyler detailed the drug addictions of Hunter Biden and Hunter on video speaking about multiple laptops lost.
