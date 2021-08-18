Biden Goes Back to Camp David Without Answering Questions

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Joe Biden's Press Conference, Angela Merkel on Refugees, and German CDU Party
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Special Immigrant Visa, Virginia Governor Race, and Countries Surrounding Afghanistan
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the European reaction to the Afghanistan pull out, Europe blaming Joe Biden, and Afghan refugees. Peter spoke about Angela Merkel and her calls for unity on the refugee situation from Afghanistan. Peter discussed the amount of money Germany has spent on the Afghanistan war and the German soldiers' lives lost.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian on refugees arriving in Virginia, the vetting process of refugees, and NGOs. Mark spoke about the special immigrant visa program and how the visa program was intended to be used. Mark discussed the danger of flying in refugees from Afghanistan and the Virginia governor calling for more refugees.
