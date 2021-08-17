The Taliban Assumes Power in Afghanistan

GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Nation-Building in Afghanistan, Kabul Airport, and Media Coverage of Afghanistan
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | US Middle East Policy, The Afghan Generals, and Haiti
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the situation in Kabul, the intelligence failures, and seven thousand troops in Afghanistan. Scott talked about the Biden press conference and the criticism of President Biden. Scott spoke on the disaster in Afghanistan and the scenes filmed at Kabul airport.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Republican response to President Biden, failed nation-building, and bringing the troops home. Daniel discussed the failures of the intelligence agencies and President Trump distrusting the intelligence reports. Daniel talked about the need for someone in the Biden administration to resign and both political parties failing the American people.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations
