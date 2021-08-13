Law Shuttles Between Freeing us and Enslaving us

GUEST
David Horowitz - Writer, Author, and Conservative | The Incompetence in Washington DC, Critical Race Theory in the Military, and Black Lives Matter
Wilfred Reilly - Professor, Author of Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War | Tenured Professors, Kentucky Burgoo, and Manufactured Racism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with David Horowitz about former Black Panther Flores Forbes, systematic racism, and the San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. David talked about the books he has written and the Republicans failing to use his writings. David spoke about his time as a communist and his support for the Black Panthers in the 1960s.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Professor Wilfred Reilly on the latest hate crime hoax, language, and woke ideology in higher education. Wilfred discussed the recent allegations of a hate crime at a Colorado Rockies baseball game. Wilfred talked about an American professor fired for speaking Cantonese and repeating a word, which sounded similar to an English racial slur.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)