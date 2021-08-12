Hunter Biden Jokes About Losing Multiple Laptops and Blames Russia

GUEST
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | The Cyber Symposium Mess, Social Engineering, and Election Fraud
Dr. Roger Hodkinson - Medical Specialist in Pathology and Graduate of Cambridge University, UK | COVID19, PCR Test Overuse, and Alternative Medical Opinions
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the Dennis Montgomery story, the cyber symposium, and citizen journalism. Jason talked about social engineers involved with the cyber symposium and FBI informants involved. Jason discussed the controversy around Barack Obama and the Obama birth certificate.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Dr. Roger Hodkinson about Covid-19, coronavirus death numbers, and alternative treatments for the disease. Dr. Hodkinson explained his contrary position on treatment for Covid-19. Dr. Hodkinson talks about the data on coronavirus and how the media is conflating Covid 'cases', versus 'Covid deaths'.
