Julian Assange in Danger to be Extradited

GUEST
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Drafting Legislation, 3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, and Music History
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Update on Julian Assange Case, Julian Assange, and His Poor Health
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Cyber Symposium, Vaccine Mandates on Airlines, and Media Bias
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Joel Segal about his pragmatic views on progressivism, universal languages, and bipartisanship. Joel talked about his love for music and music being a universal language to unite people around. Joel discussed President Biden and his ability to pass an infrastructure bill, in his first year as President.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about the recent news on Julian Assange, the US government seeking extradition, and Julian Assange's mental health. Taylor spoke about the recent ruling by a UK judge, granting the US permission to expand its appeal and the poor health of Julian Assange.
Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Mike Lindell cyber symposium, evidence of voter fraud, and flat Earth videos. Carmine talked about the power of persuasion and how persuasion is used in politics. Carmine spoke about the mail-in ballots and how Democrats won the 2020 election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)