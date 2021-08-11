Governor Cuomo Announces Resignation

GUEST
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Internet Censorship, WHO, and Mistrust in Science
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Process of Making a Graphic Novel, Andrew Cuomo Resigning, and Jazz Music in France
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about Julian Assange, social media rules, and the politicization of human health. Daniel talked about his years working with Dr. Ron Paul on The Liberty Report and Dr. Paul questioning the CDC data. Daniel discussed the failures of the Trump administration and the cult-like following for certain politicians.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Hunter Biden paintings, journalism, and the New York Governorship. Ted discussed his process of making graphic novels and using true stories in his novel. Ted talked about the drama surrounding Andrew Cuomo's resignation and the New York nursing home deaths.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)