Democrats in New York are Gearing Up to Impeach Governor Cuomo

Andrew Spannaus - Journalist, Writer at Transatlantico.info | COVID in Italy, Wildfires in Greece, and Protests in Europe
Wyatt Reed - Producer on By Any Means Necessary | OAS, Bolivia, and Evo Morales
Cardwell Lynch - Bitcoin Enthusiast, Podcast Host | Lockdowns in Australia, COVID19 Restrictions, and Penal Colonies
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Spannaus on the vaccine passport protests in Europe, the Italian economy, and lack of trust in government. Andrew discussed the worries of European citizens, governments adopting vaccine passports. Andrew talked about the health authorities in Italy and a large amount of misinformation during the pandemic.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Cardwell Lynch about Bitcoin, Australia's harsh lockdowns, and New Zealand. Cardwell discussed the numerous lockdowns in Australia and the small number of COVID cases. Cardwell spoke about the way Australia is targeting multicultural neighborhoods with stricter lockdowns.
Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about the OAS, the coup in Bolivia, and the media coverage of the 2019 Bolivia elections. Wyatt described the events surrounding the 2019 Bolivian elections and the OAS accusing Bolivia of electoral fraud. Wyatt spoke about the U.S. Congress requested the State Department to investigate the OAS and the Evo Morales controversy.
