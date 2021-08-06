The Family of Ashli Babbitt are Suing the Capitol Police

GUEST
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Flooding Situation in Germany, Craig Murray in Prison, and Ukraine
Ford Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Progressive Activism, Senator Joe Manchin, Voting Rights
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Woke Corporations, Importance of Philosophy, and Ethics in Politics
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alexander Mercouris about geopolitics, COVID protests, and the global mistrust in governments. Alexander talked about the recent article written by Alexander Vindman and the media censorship during the 2020 US Presidential election. Alexander discussed the refugees who fled Ukraine and America's disastrous Ukraine policy.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ford Fischer about his video journalism, lack of enthusiasm for Biden, and Progressives upset with Joe Biden. Ford spoke about his recent documentation of protests at the Reagan airport and the arrests of fifty protestors.
Lee spoke with Carter Laren on how to deal with the media, outrage culture, and bad philosophy. Carter discussed the behaviors in society and how polarized America has become. Carter talked about the news media and how Donald Trump used the media to become President.
Also, the family of Ashli Babbitt, the only Capitol rioter who was shot dead on Jan. 6th, plans to sue the Capitol police.
