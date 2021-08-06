Biden Attacks Florida for Rising COVID Cases

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Crimea, President Zelensky's Statement to People in Donbas, and Nord Stream 2
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Soros Backed District Attorneys, Pope Francis, and Liberation Theology
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Eastern Ukraine, Alexander Vindman in the news, and Western Ukraine. Mark talked about President Zelensky's statement to Ukrainian citizens in Donbas and the danger of his words. Mark spoke about Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and his analysis of the Biden-Putin summit.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the Catholic Church, the Latin Mass community, and Marxism in religion. Thom discussed the history of the traditional Catholic Church and modern Catholicism. Thom spoke about his article on Pope Francis and the politicization within the Catholic Church.
Also, Florida governor DeSantis clashed with President Biden over the rise of COVID cases in the state.
