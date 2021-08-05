Russian-American Relations Are Still Cold

Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Prosecutions For Negligence, Planned Protests in Paris, and German Elections
Dr. Bill Honigman - Retired Emergency Room Physician, Activist | Medicare For All, Andrew Cuomo, and COVID-19
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany and France. He discussed police violence during recent vaccine protests in Germany, yellow vest protests in France and explained the process of using the vaccine passports.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Dr. Bill Honigman about the Democrats in Congress, California restrictions, and mRNA vaccines. Dr. Bill talked about the vaccination rate of certain states in America, the human immune system and the importance of vaccination.
