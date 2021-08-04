What's the Status of New York?

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Italian Food, The New York Attorney General, and Democrats Doing Damage Control
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Will Andrew Cuomo Resign, New York City Vaccine Mandates, and Pure Democracy
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the lack of criminal charges on Andrew Cuomo, Joe Biden calling for Gov Cuomo to resign, and private businesses mandating vaccines. Carmine talked about his beliefs on the COVID-19 vaccine and the legality of mandating vaccines in New York City. Carmine spoke on the double standard of Democrat supporters and the details of the Governor Cuomo assaults.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about voters recalling politicians, impeaching Governor Cuomo, and booster shots. Ted talked about the sexual assaults by Governor Cuomo and his need to resign. Ted discussed Mayor De Blasio and the city mandate of COVID-19 vaccines.
