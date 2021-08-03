More Mask Mandates Around the Country

GUESTS
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Alexander Vindman, Presidents Set Policy, and .S Counter-Terrorism Troops
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Social Coercion, The Government Mandating Vaccines, and mRNA Vaccines
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the defense establishment, the Joe Biden statement on Iraq, and foreign policy. Scott discussed President Biden and his official statement on the combat troops in Iraq. Scott spoke about the US population and the mainstream media distracting US citizens from important topics.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on the civil liberties debate, mask mandates, and Dr. Fauci. Tyler talked about his personal position on COVID-19 vaccines and companies mandating the vaccine. Tyler spoke on the 1905 decision on vaccines and the Biden administration mishandling the COVID-19 message.
