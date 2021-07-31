There is No Worse Tyranny Than to Force a Man to Pay for What He Does Not Want

GUEST
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Cajun Cooking, CRT, and Democrats in Louisiana
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | The Harry Dunn Murder, Julian Assange, and Whistleblowers
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory about Cajun food, the mistrust in government, and the effects of lockdowns. Elbert talked about Louisiana politics and Louisiana Republicans infighting, creating an opportunity for the Democrats to win the Governor seat. Elbert spoke about the anger he noticed in the 2020 protests and the 2024 Presidential elections.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the Craig Murray prison sentence, Anne Sacoolas, and the state of journalism. Manila spoke on the continued attack on journalists and whistleblowers. Manila discussed the Harry Dunn death in the UK and the US government protecting Anne Sacoolas.
