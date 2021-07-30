Biden Asks Congress to Extend the Moratorium on Evictions

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Capitol Police saying they’ll arrest staffers who try to enter the House of Representatives without a mask, and an earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale striking the Alaskan Peninsula.

GUEST

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Traditional Naturopath and Registered Clinical Herbalist | Medical Marijuana, Edibles, and CBD

Matt Berman - Creative Director, Copywriter, and CMO Strategist | Naked Ballots, Mail-in Voting, and Gerrymandering

Darius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | School Choice, Being a Trump Republican, and Cleaning Up Communities in America

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Dr. Lakisha Jenkins on medicinal marijuana, the different methods of using cannabis, and misinformation on cannabis. Dr. Lakisha discussed the numerous benefits of cannabis for the human body and using cannabis for pain. Dr. Lakisha spoke about the Endocannabinoid System and the nutritional necessity of cannabinoids for a healthy body.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Matt Berman on the Pennsylvania audit, bipartisan corruption, and voter intimidation. Matt discussed the details of naked ballots and why Matt believes neither political party is willing to address the naked ballot issue. Matt talked about the multiple audits happening around the country, and how these audits are fraudulent.

Lee and John spoke with Darius Mayfield about his run for Congress in New Jersey, the Atlantic City clean-up, and meeting former President Trump. Darius talked about why he's running for Congress and the work he is willing to do for the 12th Congressional district. Darius discussed the importance of school choice and his life story growing up in New Jersey.

Also, President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium which expires on Saturday.

