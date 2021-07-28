DHS Orders Employees to Wear Masks

GUEST
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Apple Recording Highest Profits in 2020, Private Prisons, and The Federal Reserve
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke about the Olympics in Tokyo, the January 6th hearing, and alternative media. Lee and John discussed the continued confusion from the CDC on masks and the Delta variant. Lee and John talked about the differences in red and blue states and which states in America are more restrictive, due to COVID.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost on monopolies, big tech, and rising inflation. Mark discussed the benefits of certain monopolies in America and the difference between government forced monopolies. Mark talked about the privatization of prisons and the importance of school choice.
