January 6th Commission Begins With Tears From Both Political Parties

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Iran, Predicting the Fall of Kabul, and Pakistan
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Biden Administration Suspending Title 42, Temporary Worker Permits, and E Verify
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about America's goal to keep a foothold in Syria, the Carter Doctrine, and America's foreign policy. Daniel spoke about the 2013 alleged chemical attack in Syria and the lies of intelligence agencies. Daniel discussed the Biden administration pulling troops out of Afghanistan and the failed goal of nation-building in Kabul, Afghanistan.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur on his experience as an immigration judge, vaccination rates in Central America, and the pandemic risk at the border. Andrew spoke about the illegal immigrants crossing the border and the goal of finding housing, once in America. Andrew discussed the businesses that are against E-verify, and how Canada controls illegal immigration.
Also, Nancy Pelosi's committee assembled to investigate the deadly 6 January Capitol riot had its first hearing on Tuesday.
