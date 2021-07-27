The UK and France Hold Massive Vaccine Passport Protests

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | New Russian Jet, Nord Stream 2, and Ukraine
Jon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Kristi Noem in Texas, Immigration, and Social Credit
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the Russian Checkmate jet, sanctions on the US allies, and Germany. Mark talked about the energy sector in Germany and the need for gas, after moving away from coal. Mark spoke about Ukraine and its purchase of gas from Europe, rather than buying gas from Russia at cheaper prices.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe on women entering the draft, big tech, and outsourcing censorship. Jon discussed the news of Paypal partnering with the ADL to research funds sent to hate groups. Jon spoke on the vaccine passport protests in Paris and his prediction for similar protests in America.
