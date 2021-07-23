Joe Biden Says He's in Favor of Banning Handguns

GUEST
Ralph Cipriano - Journalist, and Author | George Soros District Attorneys, Democrat Run Cities, and The Murder Record in Philadelphia
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Flash Robbing Incidents, Joe Biden Townhall, and Hunter Biden Artwork
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ralph Cipriano about the failures of the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the record number of shootings in Philadelphia, and cowardly Republicans. Ralph talked about the origins of how Larry Krasner became district attorney and the policies implemented by Larry Krasner. Ralph discussed the Republicans in Philadelphia and their lack of viable candidates by the party.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on the retail theft in San Francisco, Gavin Newsome, and the recent Joe Biden performance at the CNN town hall. Kim spoke about the issue of homelessness in Los Angeles and the unreported crimes happening amongst the homeless population.
