US and Germany Agree on Deal for Nord Stream 2 Completion

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Rand Paul making a criminal referral to the DOJ of Dr. Fauci, and a DEA agent arrested for participating in the US Capitol riot.

GUEST

Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Classical Music Used for Learning, and Progressive Democrats

Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Nord Stream 2 Deal, and Historic Flooding in Germany

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | NYPD, Violent Crimes in America, and The Grand Jury

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about the progressive left, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and grading the Biden administration. Joel spoke on the issue of progressives fed up with the Democrat party and how he's worked to fix those issues. Joel discussed his work in the Middle East to find the barriers in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver and the Nord Stream 2 deal completion between America and Germany, and the historic flooding in Germany. Peter discussed Ukraine and how the US is offering energy support to the country.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman on the surge in violence in New York City, reforming the police, and citizen grand juries. Jason talked about the recent uptick in violence in all five boroughs of New York, and assaults that have happened to him. Jason spoke about how Democrat politicians avoid talking about criminals and prosecuting criminals.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com