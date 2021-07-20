The Biden Administration Vows to Fight COVID-19 Disinfo

GUEST
Josie - Libertarian and Political Analyst | Government Privatization of Free Speech, The Left Wing Success at Organizing, and Cultural Marxism
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Sound Weapons, Targeted Weapons, and Texas Democrats
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Josie about high tech censorship, self-censorship, and the power of government. Josie talked about the lack of help from the Justice Department fighting Big Tech and private lawsuits against social media companies. Josie spoke about the state of the Libertarian party and the need to counter critical race theory.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about advanced weapons, experiments on humans, and vaccine skeptics. Bob discussed the misinformation on mask use to stop COVID19 spread. Bob talked about the Democrat's failure to address the violence in America and climate change.
Also, President Biden calls on social media platforms to tackle "misinformation" about COVID-19 that is "killing people".
