Heavy Flooding Turns Deadly in Germany

Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Floods in Germany, and Thousands Reported Missing
Jeremy Tate - Co-Creator of CLT Exam | Critical Thinking, K-12 American Education Curriculum, and Western Education Tradition
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Marriage, Family, and Wokeism in Education
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the floods in Germany, the flooding in the Netherlands, and the government unprepared. Peter talked about the insurance companies evaluating climate change damage, and Angela Merkel overseeing the rescue missions.
Lee and John spoke with Jeremy Tate about the Classic Learning Test (CLT), formal education failing Americans, and teaching Marxism. Jeremy discussed the lack of civics taught in present-day America, and Canada labeling mathematics racist. Jeremy talked about American universities in fear of teaching certain subjects because the fringe left might label it racist.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about the family structure under attack, Black Lives Matter, and Austin, Texas. Keri spoke about the importance of family, and the BLM website attacking the two-parent family. Keri talked about the politicization of COVID19, and the media feeding into tribalism.
