Election Audits in Georgia and Arizona Are Showing Irregularities in Ballots

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Ron DeSantis a Better Candidate than Donald Trump, Lack of Energy in the Democratic Party, and Kamala Harris
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Democrats leaving Texas to protest voting laws, the Supreme Court-packing, and Ron Desantis as the best presidential candidate. Carmine talked about the election audit and the ramifications that may come from the audit. Carmine discussed the limousine liberals in the Democrat party and the Republicans looking for excitement, in a post-Trump era.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke on the anti-vaccine protests, detecting fraud in elections, and social media censoring vaccine debates.
