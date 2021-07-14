Joe Biden in Philly to Discuss Voting Restrictions and 'The Big Lie'

GUEST
Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Coordinator at Code Pink | Revolutionary March in Cuba, Biden's Policy on Cuba, and Senator Menedez
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Texas Democrat Politicians, Lockdowns, and The Cuba Embargo
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Leo Flores on the protests in Cuba, journalists killed in Haiti, and the situation in Haiti. Leo talked about the Cuban Republicans in Florida and the Biden administration's Cuban policy. Leo spoke on the mercenaries captured in Haiti and a company in Florida purportedly connected to the assassination.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the Texas Democrats meeting with the Vice President, Biden worried about Florida voters, and the harm lockdowns did. Kim talked about being shunned by the progressive left-wing and Kristi Noem. Kim discussed the success of Governor DeSantis during the pandemic and his chances of becoming Vice President.
