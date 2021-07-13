Riots in South Africa, Protests in Cuba, and Arrests of Colombian Mercenaries in Haiti

GUEST
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Housing Prices, Inflation to Stay for Years, and The Federal Reserve
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Protests in Cuba, Automation, and Problems with Capitalism
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about the state of the U.S., economy, monetary theory, and the hoarding of real estate. Mark talked about politicians avoiding discussions on the economy and the rise of inflation. Mark spoke on the Federal Reserve and the manipulation of the U.S. Treasury bonds and the excess reserves in bank vaults.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin on the media coverage of Cuban Protests, economic blockades on Cuba, and Communism. Caleb talked about the Cuban Communist Party and the history of attacks on the leadership of the party. Caleb discussed the issues with capitalism, as technology keeps advancing and displacing workers.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)