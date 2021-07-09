A Door to Door Vaccination Education Program is Getting the Green Light

GUEST
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | International Standards on Drugs, US Troops Leaving Afghanistan, and the Biden - Putin Summit
John Duffy - Filmmaker, Podcaster, and Journalist | Gain of Function Research, Wuhan Labs, and Origins: Birth of a Pandemic
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes on the international Olympic committee, British soldiers, and Republican politics. Scottie talked about the Republicans being anti-Russia and if Trump will announce his run for the 2024 Presidential race. Scottie spoke about the media creating problems for Joe Biden and Vice President Harris.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with John Duffy on his investigation into the origins of COVID-19, censorship, and the Wuhan lab leak theory. John talked about his series of interviews with scientists and the research into COVID-19. John discussed the media avoidance of the Wuhan lab leak theory and President Trump creating racial strife for calling it the 'China virus'.
