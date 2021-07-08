Haitian President Assassinated and Assange Case Update

GUEST
Danny Shaw - Professor, Author, Mentor, Activist, and Analyst | Assassination in Haiti, Massacres in Haiti, and Haiti's Economy
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange 50th Birthday in Prison, Key Witness Admits to Lying and Julian's Health
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Danny Shaw on the motives to kill President Jovenel Moïse, media narratives of the President's murder, and gangs in Haiti. Danny spoke about the history of NGOs in Haiti and the price of gas in Haiti currently. Danny talked about the anti-imperial movement in Haiti and the history of American exploitation of Haiti.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak about the Assange extradition case, and Democrats being upset with WikiLeaks. Taylor talked about the media's refusal to cover the facts of Assange's case and Julian's mental health in prison. Taylor discussed the recent British High Court granting the US a limited appeal.
