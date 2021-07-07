Fourth of July Weekend in Major Cities Turns Violent

GUEST
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Mark Zuckerberg on Surfboard, Weather in Oregon, and American Infrastructure
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Critical Race Theory in Schools, Disrespecting the Flag, and The Squad
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan on the media handling Biden with kid gloves, climate change, and Miami condo collapse. Manila discussed the extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest and America's poor infrastructure. Manila talked about the mainstream media admitting to a rating slump since Trump has left the White House.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the racial division in America, the Democratic party using racism, and stop and frisk. Carmine talked about the violence which occurred over the July Fourth holiday weekend and the media normalizing the violence. Carmine spoke on the US women's national soccer team turning their back to the flag.
