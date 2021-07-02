Biden Saves Americans 16 Cents on Food for the Holiday

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a Minneapolis judge ordering local leaders to ramp up the hiring of police officers, and US prosecutors in plea discussions with Capitol rioters linked to the Oath Keepers.

GUEST

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The New York Homeless Population, Tourists Returning to New York, and the New York Ranked Choice Voting Mess

Meathead Goldwyn – BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | Science of Making Burgers, The Maillard Reaction, and Buns for Burgers

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the NYPD hands-off policy, Trump CFO indictment, and Donald Trump's New York personality. Ted talked about the voting counting mishap in the New York Mayoral primary and New Yorkers' lack of understanding of ranked-choice voting. Ted discussed the Trump organization CFO and his recent not guilty plea on tax fraud.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Meathead Goldwyn on cooking for the Fourth of July, when to add salt, and condiments for burgers. Meathead discussed the best way to make a good-tasting burger and getting the beef grounded by a butcher. Meathead spoke on the use of salt in cooking and the right time to add salt to meat.

Also, The White House got roasted for the tweet that boasted 4th of July BBQ will cost 16 cents less compared to 2020.

