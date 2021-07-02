Biden Saves Americans 16 Cents on Food for the Holiday

GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The New York Homeless Population, Tourists Returning to New York, and the New York Ranked Choice Voting Mess
Meathead Goldwyn – BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | Science of Making Burgers, The Maillard Reaction, and Buns for Burgers
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the NYPD hands-off policy, Trump CFO indictment, and Donald Trump's New York personality. Ted talked about the voting counting mishap in the New York Mayoral primary and New Yorkers' lack of understanding of ranked-choice voting. Ted discussed the Trump organization CFO and his recent not guilty plea on tax fraud.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Meathead Goldwyn on cooking for the Fourth of July, when to add salt, and condiments for burgers. Meathead discussed the best way to make a good-tasting burger and getting the beef grounded by a butcher. Meathead spoke on the use of salt in cooking and the right time to add salt to meat.
Also, The White House got roasted for the tweet that boasted 4th of July BBQ will cost 16 cents less compared to 2020.
